Image caption The portable building is one of six at the privately run property in Bristol

A woman who gave birth prematurely spent the last two months of her pregnancy housed by a council in a portable hut, the BBC has learned.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, was offered the 3.5m x 2.5m (11ft x 8ft) building as accommodation by Bristol City Council in April.

She gave birth at the weekend but may have to return to the property.

The council said it would offer her "more appropriate accommodation as soon as this becomes available".

The portable building is managed by private company Connolly and Callaghan under contract to the council. There are six huts as well as flats in a nearby property.

The company said it was "proud of the help" it offered vulnerable people.

Image copyright Google Image caption The building only has two single beds and small washroom with a shower

The woman, who lives in the portable building with her partner, was homeless and had slept in sheds, cars and a bus station while pregnant.

She was offered the hut as emergency accommodation by the council.

Speaking before she gave birth, she said: "I'm not happy at having my baby girl here.

"She's not going to be able to sleep because of the noise. There's no bath to bathe her, how am I supposed to feed and clean her? All I have is a microwave.

"We've been given moses baskets and a buggy but I can't take it because there's no space," she said.

Image caption The only means of cooking in the portable building is a microwave

Connolly and Callaghan's website said it takes "unutilised buildings and turns them into homes" to provide "emergency accommodation for those at risk of homelessness".

It added that its homes "make a real difference to people's lives".

In a statement the company said it was not aware of any "concerns" about the buildings.

"We can reassure her that the accommodation she has been occupying is not used for families with children," it added.

Image caption BBC reporter Fiona Lamdin measured the cabin and found it was 3.5m wide

A council spokesman said the portable buildings were normally only offered to households without children adding it was "sorry" if the couple had been unhappy with it.

He said the authority had "distressingly" seen a large increase over the past five years of people presenting as homeless in the city.

"Whilst we are working hard on our aim to deliver more housing for the city as a long-term solution we are also working with local providers and national government to make sure we have enough temporary accommodation to meet this urgent need," he added.