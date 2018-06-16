Image copyright Tyler Kelly Image caption Tyler Kelly and Georgia Axford travelled to Germany for the surgery

A couple have started a fundraising campaign to pay for surgery carried out abroad on their unborn baby, who has spina bifida.

Georgia Axford, 19, and Tyler Kelly, 20, from Yate, South Gloucestershire, took out a loan to pay for the treatment in Germany.

Surgery was carried out on Wednesday, at about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The pair want to raise more than 9,000 euro (£7,800) to pay for the operation, and travel and hotel costs.

Mr Kelly said his partner was doing "really well" after their baby received foetoscopic surgery in the womb.

'Safer surgery'

"She's out of intensive care and back on to a normal ward.

"We're hoping to come home in the next few days," he said.

A spokesperson for Southmead Hospital, which made the spina bifida diagnosis during a 20-week scan, said the couple would have been made aware of all the options open to them.

Mr Kelly said they were told of a similar operation available in London, but after "weighing up the options", decided the surgery in Germany would be "a lot safer" for Ms Axford.

"Also the success rate for the baby is a lot better, so that's why we came over here [to Germany]."

Fundraising event

He said he was optimistic the operation had been a success.

The couple aim to be home in time for a fundraising event at a pub in Yate, that has been organised for next weekend.

"We're hoping to be there. We hoping to come back in the next few days.

"We can't fly back so we're going to see if we can get the ferry or the train," said Mr Kelly.