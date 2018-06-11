Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "Vote to Love" was inspired by a Vote Leave poster

A Banksy artwork submitted under a false name was rejected by the Royal Academy - then displayed after he sent it in again using his real identity.

Speaking via his Instagram account, the artist said he had entered the work as Bryan S Gaakman, "an anagram of Banksy anagram".

Vote to Love was inspired by a Vote Leave poster used for the EU Referendum in June 2016.

The Royal Academy has been approached for comment but has yet to respond.

Vote to Love is a Banksy image spray-painted over a placard that originally said Vote to Leave.

Banksy said a month after having his work turned down for the summer exhibition he was contacted by the Royal Academy.

The artist wrote that he was asked to "submit something", so he sent it again.

"It's now hanging in gallery three," he added.

The summer exhibition has been co-curated by Grayson Perry. The Turner Prize-winning ceramic artist said he wanted to celebrate the "democratic rough and tumble" of the world's largest open-submission show.

The exhibition is open from 12 June to 19 August