Man in 20s found with stab wounds in Bristol
- 20 May 2018
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said its officers were called to Whitchurch Lane, Hartcliffe, at 21:50 BST on Saturday.
The man was taken to hospital with stab wounds and is now in a stable condition, a spokesman said.
An area close to the Lidl supermarket was cordoned off earlier, but the police tape has now been removed.