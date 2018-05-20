Man arrested as woman 'attacked' in Bristol club toilet
- 20 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in the toilets of a Bristol nightclub.
Officers were called to the Blue Mountain club in Stokes Croft just before 05:00 BST on Saturday.
The woman told police a man had forced his way into the locked cubicle to assault her.
He left the club soon afterwards and police want to talk to anyone who saw him leave.