Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to the Blue Mountain club in Stokes Croft just before 05:00 BST on Saturday

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in the toilets of a Bristol nightclub.

Officers were called to the Blue Mountain club in Stokes Croft just before 05:00 BST on Saturday.

The woman told police a man had forced his way into the locked cubicle to assault her.

He left the club soon afterwards and police want to talk to anyone who saw him leave.