Image copyright Google / Family handout Image caption Tracy Bowen, was found dead at Rowan House in Bishport Avenue, Hartcliffe, on 25 November

A second person has been charged with the murder of a woman found stabbed to death at a tower block in Bristol.

Tracy Bowen, 52, was found at Rowan House in Hartcliffe on 25 November. Post-mortem tests showed she had been stabbed.

Rebecca Kerr and Steven Jones, both 35 and of Rowan House, Bishport Avenue, appeared before city magistrates earlier and were remanded in custody.

Ms Bowen's family described her as "an angel without wings".

'Rest in peace'

A tribute released through police said: "She will be truly missed and she will be in our hearts forever.

"Tracy was taken from us too soon and, as a family, we have a long road to travel.

"We will never forget Tracy - a sister and a mother.

"God bless you, Tracy, please rest in peace. We love you with all our hearts."

Mr Jones, who was charged on Sunday, and Ms Kerr are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 8 January.