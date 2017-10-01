Bristol

Murder arrest after man's body found in house fire

  • 1 October 2017
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a house fire in Bristol on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to a blaze at a flat in Oakhanger Drive, Lawrence Weston, at 23:40 BST.

The body of a man, aged in his 40s, was discovered. A post-mortem examination found he had died from multiple blows to the head.

A man in his 30s remains in police custody. Police lifted a cordon in the street on Saturday night.

The Avon and Somerset force said it had stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

