Image copyright Google Image caption The current Baltic Wharf caravan site will close in 2018

Plans for a new caravan park on the site of a former police dog and horse training centre have been rejected.

The Caravan Club had applied to build 62 pitches on the Bower Ashton site in Bristol.

Bristol City Council planning officers said it was at risk of flooding, had poor access and was an "inappropriate development in the green belt".

The club would not say if plans would be resubmitted but confirmed it is in "ongoing dialogue" with the council.

The current caravan club site in Baltic Wharf, which has been open since 1978, is due to close in 2018.

The council owns the site and initially wanted to build a primary school on the land but is now considering other options.

The Caravan Club said it had considered 59 alternative sites within a five mile radius of Bristol and the Bower Ashton site was the only suitable one.

In the planning application it said the site would bring an estimated £1m into Bristol and support employment in tourism.