Little Stoke murder arrest men released on bail
- 17 August 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Bristol have been released on bail.
Police said the 45-year-old died in the Little Stoke area of the city on Sunday. He is yet to be formally identified.
The arrested men, aged 36 and 43, have been bailed until mid-October.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased."