Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Bristol have been released on bail.

Police said the 45-year-old died in the Little Stoke area of the city on Sunday. He is yet to be formally identified.

The arrested men, aged 36 and 43, have been bailed until mid-October.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased."