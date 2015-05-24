Image copyright Matthew Tosh Image caption The bell is only rung out for special occasions and most recently rang out to mark VE Day

Bristol's largest bell has been rung for five minutes to mark the University of Bristol's 106th anniversary of its charter being granted.

Great George is housed within the Wills Memorial Building at the university.

The bell, which rings in E-flat, is only used for special occasions such as the Queen's Jubilee and earlier this year, the 70th anniversary of VE Day.

Bell ringer Matthew Tosh said: "There is a sense of euphoria after ringing it and it is very exciting."

'Gentle sound'

King Edward VII granted the university its Royal Charter on 24 May 1909.

This charter officially established the university and gave it the authority to confer degrees.

The bell weighs 9.5 tonnes and is the UK's seventh largest.

"When it chimes to the hour, it's quite a gentle sound," Mr Tosh added.

"But when it's actually rung, it's a lot louder because the bell is moving and the internal clappers are hitting the bell a lot harder."