Two more men arrested in connection with an investigation into child sexual exploitation offences in Bristol have been bailed, police have said.

Avon and Somerset Police said the men, in their 20s, have been bailed until June. Another man arrested this week has been released on bail until July.

Five men previously arrested have been also bailed until late June.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in the Bristol area between 2011 and 2012.

They involve three victims, who were all aged between 12 and 15 at the time.