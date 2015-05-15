Image copyright Avon and somerset police Image caption Luchiano Barnes was given a life sentence and must serve a minimum of 23 years in jail

A teenager has been jailed for life after he stabbed another man to death over a firearms deal that "went sour".

Luchiano Barnes, 19, repeatedly knifed Nicholas Robinson at flats in Bristol's Stokes Croft area during the dispute in what was called a "merciless" killing.

Mr Robinson, also 19, collapsed at Ron Jones House in Jamaica Street and died on 5 March 2014.

Barnes, of Denbigh Street, was found guilty of murder at Bristol Crown Court and ordered to serve at least 23 years.

The defendant was convicted over the killing on Thursday but had previously admitted a charge of conspiracy to purchase a firearm.

He was given a life sentence for murder, with a minimum term of 23 years, and a further six-and-a-half years for the firearms charge, to run concurrently.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Nicholas Robinson collapsed after being stabbed

Judge Graham Cottle said: "It was a sustained and merciless attack. This was the senseless taking of another young life and there was a significant degree of planning and premeditation.

"You have not shown a shred of remorse at any stage since that merciless killing. And that his age was the only mitigating factor."

Mr Robinson's fiancée, Shannon Pinnock, told the court in a victim impact statement that her "whole world had disappeared" and that her "life would never be the same".

His mother, Angela Mullings, said his death was "avoidable and unnecessary".

"I wake up and go to bed thinking about what happened to him. I cry all the time and I feel empty inside," she added.

"He should be going to college and enjoying his life. Despite what he had become involved in he should not have died as he did. I am so alone inside."

Image copyright Avon and somerset police Image caption Nicholas Robinson was seen running down the stairs of Ron Jones house

The court was shown footage of Mr Robinson running down stairs at Ron Jones House moments after Barnes had stabbed him with a large kitchen knife.

Police said they did not know why Mr Robinson had got involved in the deal.

The court heard Barnes had asked Mr Robinson to buy four guns but the negotiations failed.

Before he was killed Mr Robinson told friends he was being blamed for the deal "going sour", the jury was told.

Three days after running away from the scene, Barnes fled to New York.

He was arrested when he returned to the UK, almost a month later.

A second man, Fabian Cole, 20, of Byron Street, Bristol, admitted a charge of conspiracy to purchase a firearm at an earlier court hearing. He is due to be sentenced later.