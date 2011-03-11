M5 cocaine dealer sent to prison

Image caption Burrell admitted possessing offensive weapons and live ammunition

A Bristol man has been sent to prison for six-and-a-half years after being caught with more than 1.2kg of cocaine in his car.

Garri Burrell, of Lawrence Hill, admitted possession with intent to supply, at Bristol Crown Court.

The 46-year-old's car was stopped on the M5 in October. A search of a property in Easton later revealed more drugs, a stun gun and replica weapons.

Burrell also admitted four charges relating to weapons found in that raid.

More than £10,000 in cash was found in the raid on the Easton address.

Insp Steve Coghlan, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The full weight of our asset recovery powers will now ensure this crime does not pay. "