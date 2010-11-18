Arrest over poppy tin theft in Bristol
- 18 November 2010
A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Royal British Legion poppy tin.
CCTV captured a man in a hardware store on Gloucester Road in Horfield, Bristol, on 9 November.
He used wire cutters to remove the tin from the counter and put it in his jacket before leaving the shop. The police and the Royal British Legion appealed for information.
A police spokesman said a 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.
He remains in police custody, the spokesman added.