A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Royal British Legion poppy tin.

CCTV captured a man in a hardware store on Gloucester Road in Horfield, Bristol, on 9 November.

He used wire cutters to remove the tin from the counter and put it in his jacket before leaving the shop. The police and the Royal British Legion appealed for information.

A police spokesman said a 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

He remains in police custody, the spokesman added.