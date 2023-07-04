Kitten thrown into Bradford's Peel Park lake in sealed box
A six-week-old kitten died after being thrown into a West Yorkshire lake in a sealed box, says an animal charity.
The dead cat and a second severely-injured kitten, possibly from the same litter, were found at Bradford's Peel Park over the weekend.
Bradford Cat Watch Rescue and Sanctuary said the dead feline, named Moses by the charity, had been sellotaped in.
The other kitten, which appeared to have sustained a number of dog bites, remains in a critical condition.
Named Nemo by rescuers, the animal is currently undergoing treatment at Leeds Emergency Vets.
A spokesperson for the charity described the finds as contributing to "the weekend from hell".
Care co-ordinator Katie Lloyd said: "After [Saturday's] terrible rescue experience as we unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate little Moses after fire services retrieved him out of the lake in a park in Bradford, we were not at all prepared for the events [on Sunday].
"Nemo's prognosis is extremely guarded, we are expecting the worst outcome but hoping for the best."
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.
