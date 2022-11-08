Zayn Malik urges PM to expand free school meals scheme
- Published
Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has urged Rishi Sunak to give "all children living in poverty" free school meals amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The singer, 29, called on the prime minister to use his November budget to extend the threshold to include pupils from families on universal credit.
Malik said he relied on free school lunches growing up in Bradford.
He recently became an ambassador for the Food Foundation and is backing its Feed The Future campaign.
In a letter to the prime minister, he wrote "These children are suffering from lack of concentration, some even resorting to stealing food from school canteens because they are so hungry but can't afford to buy lunch.
"They are also feeling shame which is directly impacting their physical and mental health. I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first-hand, as growing up in Bradford, I relied on free school meals. I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity.
"My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now."
'Desperately needed'
According to the Food Foundation, an estimated 800,000 children in England living in poverty do not currently qualify for free school means.
Malik said many parents are "already doing everything they can" and more government support is "desperately needed".
Addressing Mr Sunak, he added: "As prime minister, you have the power to change this.
"Please act in good conscience and commit in your Budget on 17 November to giving all children living in poverty a free school meal.
"Children going hungry is not inevitable and should not come down to a political issue or ideology."
Malik is the latest famous name to support wider access to free school meals, joining England football star Marcus Rashford and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.
Manchester United forward Rashford's campaigning led Boris Johnson's government to U-turn on plans stop providing free meal vouchers to 1.3m children over the summer holidays in 2020.
Anna Taylor, executive director of the Food Foundation, said: "[Zayn's] own experiences as a child will resonate with many young people in Britain today whose voices go unheard."
As part of the campaign, Malik is also urging people to write to their MPs on the issue.
Feed The Future is a campaign led by a coalition of organisations including the Food Foundation, Bite Back 2030 and Jamie Oliver Ltd.
