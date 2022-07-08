Bradford City AFC scraps matchday programmes
Published
Bradford City is to stop producing matchday programmes after more than 100 years due to rising costs and the environmental impact of printing.
The club said it was an "extremely difficult decision" to axe The Parader and understood the "disappointment" this might cause supporters.
It said despite its popularity the fanzine was "no longer efficient" in the "digitally-minded era".
A petition has already been launched by fans hoping to save the programme.
'Long-standing tradition'
The club's first match programme was published in 1909, according to historian John Dewhirst.
City's marketing director Luke Flacks said buying a programme is a "long-standing tradition in the English game" concerns have "grown significantly over its financial viability".
He said: "We appreciate this move will come as a disappointment to a number supporters young and old, though having carefully examined the pros and cons of each eventuality, we feel we have made the most suitable decision."
He added that "the production of a programme in its energy consumption, ink and paper usage is an unnecessary output".
The club has thanked contributors to The Parader, its publisher and the programme sellers at Valley Parade.
Fans Chris Benson and his 10-year-old son Eric have set up a petition calling for the club to look at other options.
Chris said Eric has a collection of more than 100 matchday programmes and is "gutted" to hear the decision.
'A snapshot of history'
"I think it's an important part of the football experience that needs saving," he said.
"You get the comments on the team they are playing, the manager's thoughts, there's a kids' page.
"They're a snapshot of history."
He suggested the club might consider a digital edition, putting up the cost of the £3 programme or reducing the size of the booklet.
