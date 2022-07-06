Idle Moor new homes plan pulled after council concerns
Plans to build dozens of homes which prompted hundreds of objections have been withdrawn after council officers raised concerns.
Gleeson Homes had submitted plans for 45 homes next to Kenstone Crescent on Idle Moor in Bradford.
The proposals attracted 870 complaints and a campaign group was set up by residents keen to protect green space.
Council officers said there were "major shortfalls" with the plan which did not "integrate" with the wider landscape.
People fighting the plans had said the land earmarked for development was well used by the community.
'Disappointing approach'
They had also raised concerns about more traffic on an already busy nearby road.
Highways officers said the plan "does not provide safe and suitable vehicular and pedestrian access arrangements to serve the development".
They added there were "major shortfalls in meeting current design and adoption standards," according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Other officers pointed out that the site was designated as urban green space and the proposals presented "a very disappointing approach to addressing biodiversity net gain".
