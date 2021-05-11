Bradford man jailed for lying about speeding drivers
- Published
A man who gave police fake names to avoid speeding convictions has been jailed for eight months.
Jean Claude Iyoma, 54, from Bradford, claimed three foreign nationals were driving when speeding fines were issued between 2017 and 2019.
Iyoma pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after giving police names of motorists who did not exist.
West Yorkshire Police said it hoped the sentence would serve as a deterrent.
Officers tried to trace the drivers Iyoma said were in charge of his vehicles but no records of them could be found.
Iyoma, of Gondal Court, could not to tell police how or why other people were driving his vehicles.
He was jailed at Bradford Crown Court on Monday.
Rachel Wainwright, from West Yorkshire Police, said Iyoma provided false information to police "in the hope he could get away with it".
She added: "The sentence reflects the fact we will not tolerate people trying to evade prosecution for poor driving on our roads."
Iyoma was also disqualified from driving for 16 months.
