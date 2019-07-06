Four arrested over Bradford street murder
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a street in Bradford.
Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, 20, was found in Saffron Drive in Allerton on Monday morning.
Three men, aged 30, 20, 19 and a 16-year-old boy remain in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said a 34-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident had been released with no further action.
Officers are continuing inquires at a number of locations across the city.
