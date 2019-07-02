Image caption The man was found dead when police arrived at the scene in the early hours of Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found lying in a residential street in Bradford.

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at Saffron Drive in Allerton early on Monday morning, said West Yorkshire Police.

"He was found with a number of injuries which suggest he may have been assaulted", said the force.

A local man, aged 34, is being held in custody.

Det Supt Mark Swift said: "Our information now suggests there were others involved in this man's death."

The dead man was from the city and his family has been informed, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.

Saffron Drive remains closed as inquiries continue, the force said.

