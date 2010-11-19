Image caption The RSPCA has welcomed the move by Morrisons

Bradford-based supermarket Morrisons is to install CCTV cameras in all its abattoirs to improve animal welfare.

The cameras will be installed in December in the Colne and Turriff abattoirs of Woodhead Brothers, Morrisons own meat processing business.

The step has been taken to ensure animals are being slaughtered humanely and within legal guidelines.

The RSPCA, which has called for all abattoirs to have CCTV installed, has welcomed the move.

Martyn Fletcher, Morrisons' Group Manufacturing Director, said: "Our customers want to know that animals are treated well through the slaughtering process and we believe installing CCTV cameras is the best way to demonstrate that we have the highest possible standards."

Footage from the cameras will be stored for 30 days and made available to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).