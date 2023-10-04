Second man charged over Great Barr college stabbing
A second man has been charged over a stabbing outside a college.
West Midlands Police said a 16-year-old boy was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.
The attack happened at James Watt College on Aldridge Road in Great Barr, Birmingham, on 27 September.
Rion Soloman, 19, has been charged with wounding and violent disorder. He was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, Vacoy Farrell, 19, from Birmingham, was charged with wounding and possessing a bladed weapon on educational premises.
Investigators are continuing their inquiries, West Midlands Police said, and have set up a dedicated online portal for anyone who has information, dashcam or phone footage to submit.
