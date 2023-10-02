Man charged over Great Barr college stabbing
A man has been charged over a stabbing outside a college.
A 16-year-old boy has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment following the attack at James Watt College in Aldridge Road, Great Barr, at 14:25 BST on Wednesday.
Vacoy Farrell, 19, from Birmingham, has been charged with wounding and possessing a bladed weapon on educational premises.
He is due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
A 16-year-old arrested over the weekend on suspicion of wounding has been released on bail with conditions, West Midlands Police said.
The force added officers' inquiries continued as they worked to establish what happened.
Det Insp Daniel Jarratt, said: "We take knife crime extremely seriously, particularly on or around educational premises where young people should feel safe.
"We are continuing to take a robust approach to incidents of this nature and urge anyone with any information who we've not yet spoken with, to get in contact."
