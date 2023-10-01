Man charged after heroin found stuffed in Birmingham boxing kit

Drugs in head guardWest Midlands Police
The drugs were found stuffed in head guards and boxing gloves
By Allen Cook
BBC News, West Midlands

A man was charged after heroin with a street value of £250,000 was found sewn into boxing gloves and head guards.

The drugs were found in a house in Birmingham on Wednesday where the equipment was found in cardboard boxes.

A 41-year-old man was charged after a drugs warrant was carried out in Highgate on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

He was accused of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs namely heroin.

The man appeared before magistrates on Saturday and was due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 27 October, the force added.

When the drugs were found, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and released on bail.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.