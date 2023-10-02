Brick campaign to help fund Wolverhampton domestic abuse flats
A charity is asking people to help fund its new apartments for victims of domestic abuse by buying a brick in a virtual wall.
Work had begun on eight new flats for single women and those with families fleeing abuse.
The £1m construction project, led by The Haven Wolverhampton, will include accessible living for those with mobility issues.
The campaign allows bricks to be bought for £30 each, the charity said.
They will be displayed on a virtual wall and the organisation hoped the community would get behind them, fundraising manager Jade Secker said.
"This project was shaped by insights from the women we support," she added.
"We listened to them and are determined to provide what they, and, sadly, future women and children will need."
The new apartments will be built on land previously purchased by the charity in 2005.
According to figures from the local council, it was estimated 14,355 people aged 16-74 in Wolverhampton experienced domestic abuse in the 12 months up to March 2020, excluding the pandemic.
The Haven was set up in 1973 and offers a free 24-hour helpline, providing practical and emotional support services to women and children.
