Man guilty of murdering Birmingham motorist in mistaken identity shooting
A man has been found guilty of murdering a motorist outside his own home in a "horrendous" case of mistaken identity.
Jervais Boyaram shot dead 25-year-old Muhammed Sohail, in Saltley, Birmingham, last year, wrongly thinking he had been involved in a row with him earlier the same night.
Boyaram was found guilty of murder at Coventry Crown Court on Thursday.
The 37-year-old is set to be sentenced on Monday.
The victim, known as Sohail, was found fatally injured in a car on Wright Road on 19 February 2022.
Earlier Boyaram had been filling up his car at a petrol station on Washwood Heath Road when a row broke out with a group of men who were in a silver VW, police said.
The group left, but Boyaram then drove around trying to find them, eventually spotting Sohail who was driving a similar silver VW.
After following him home, Boyaram, 37 of Birbeck House, Chelmsley Wood, wound down his window and shot him before driving off.
Sohail had had dinner with his wife and after dropping her off had gone back out to help a broken-down motorist he had spotted, police said.
"It was on his return home, the second time, when he was killed by Boyaram," said Det Ch Insp Nick Barnes.
"This was a horrendous case of mistaken identity.
"We believe Boyaram followed the car believing it contained the group he'd had an altercation with earlier that evening.
"Regardless of this, he was carrying a gun and his intention was to kill that night."
Following the case, Sohail's father said: "My son Muhammed Sohail was purely innocent in this matter and had his life taken so needlessly and without any reason.
"He will be missed by all of us for evermore."
