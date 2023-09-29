Wolverhampton adult services centre moves for £6m development
- Published
Adult independent living services in Wolverhampton are being moved to make way for a £6m leisure and events space.
The Neville Garratt Centre building on Bell Street, Wolverhampton, will close on 11 October and later be demolished.
The service, which helps people live independently, is expected to reopen six days later at Action for Independence on Albert Road.
It will be replaced by a development made up of shipping containers featuring a variety of businesses.
Wolverhampton Council said the new Box Space scheme would "stimulate" the local economy.
"With regeneration work planned in the area, we are pleased to be able to relocate," added Becky Wilkinson, the council's director of adult social care.
The Box Street leisure and hospitality area, planned to open in 2024, will include food vendors, street entertainment, family attractions and office space.
The council's deputy director of assets Julia Nock said the scheme would "stimulate the high street community and help create a more vibrant leisure and evening economy".
"It will also create more opportunities for young people by delivering accessible new job opportunities," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk