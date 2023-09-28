Birmingham's Ringway Centre to be demolished for flats
Birmingham city centre's landmark Ringway Centre is to be demolished and replaced with three tower blocks.
Campaigners had wanted the empty Brutalist architectural site on Smallbrook Queensway repurposed rather than knocked down.
Developer Commercial Estates Group is set to build 1,750 flats in its place.
The proposals were passed by the city council planning committee in an narrow vote of seven to six in favour of the development.
In a final plea to the council committee Birmingham architect John Christophers, appearing on behalf of the "Save The Ringway Centre" group, said: "We care about the future of this city and this application must be refused for our heritage, our homes and climate.
"Its iconic, sweeping curves embody the confidence of this city, the centre of the motor industry in 1962."
In response Geoffrey Yap, joint chair of the Birmingham Chinese Festival committee, spoke in favour of the demolition.
He said: "When I see the Ringway Centre I see a symbol of Birmingham, which was a car-dominated city. We no longer want this. In 2023, the city will be very different."
James Shimwell, head of residential development at CEG said:"Our proposals will transform the gateway to Southside - creating safer public places and drastically improving the pedestrian links between New Street station, Digbeth and Smithfield. New public spaces will revitalise the area, attracting new visitors and boosting local businesses."