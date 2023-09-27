Wolverhampton: Fawad Hakimi denies rape, sexual assault and theft
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to a string of offences including rape, sexual assault and assaulting an emergency worker.
Fawad Hakimi is accused of 15 allegations that also include burglary, drug possession, theft, trespass and attempting to escape lawful custody.
The 22-year-old, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
He is due to stand trial at the same court on 26 February.
The offences date between March and August this year, West Midlands Police has said.
