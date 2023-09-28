Wolverhampton couple in Lands End to John O'Groats cycle
A husband-and-wife team have cycled from John O'Groats to Land's End for charity.
Ted and Denise Pearson completed their 874-mile (1,407km) challenge in 15 days to raise money for the Wolverhampton Music Service.
The pair, grandparents to musicians Ella, Jack and Billy, feel a "great sense of pride" in their achievement.
Ciaran O'Donnell, head of Wolverhampton Music Service, thanked them for their support.
"There were highs and lows along the way - we were late starting as our tandem was delayed in transit, there were punctures and bad weather," Mr Pearson said.
"We were getting very tired and faced steep hills as we approached our destination in Devon and Cornwall.
"But these were more than offset by the many high points - the kindness of strangers who encouraged us and gave us donations for the charity, our first sight of the magnificent Cairngorms, swooping down from the summit of Shap in Cumbria, and getting a wonderful video message from the staff at the music service, which kept us going the whole way."
Mrs Pearson said: "Our faith in each other and getting encouragement from each other saw us through to the end; it was a real triumph and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us or made a donation to the music service."
The music service provides tuition for up to 6,000 youngsters across Wolverhampton each week.
