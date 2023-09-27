Arrest after man barricaded himself inside Birmingham property
- Published
An arrest has been made after a man barricaded himself inside a Birmingham property, leading to it being surrounded by armed police.
The West Midlands force had reports at about 23:15 BST on Monday of disorder involving weapons.
Osborn Road in Sparkbrook was cordoned off, force negotiators were at the scene and people evacuated from homes.
A man in his 30s has been arrested. Neighbourhood officers have been in the area to reassure residents.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.