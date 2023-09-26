Birmingham school worker held on suspicion of grooming offence
A school employee in Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of a grooming offence.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on 21 September on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child, West Midlands Police said.
The force said he had been released on police bail with strict conditions while inquiries continue.
Birmingham City Council said it was aware of the investigation involving an individual employed by a school.
It said the member of staff was not currently at work, and as such the authority could not comment further.
