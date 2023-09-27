Birmingham internet skills classes offered to over-65s
A telecommunications provider is running free digital skills classes for over-65s to address the digital divide.
The sessions, held in a Birmingham coffee shop, focus on things such as online shopping, avoiding scams and how to use digital devices.
Organisers BT and charity AbilityNet hope to upskill 5,000 senior citizens across the UK.
"I'd love to be able to send text messages - I've never done that," said participant Tricia Barrand, 79.
"I feel totally inadequate that I can't do what so many young people can. I spent years in teaching, I ought to be able to do this myself, and I have tried to no avail," she added.
Carol Lee, 81, from Streetly, said the intricacies of her mobile phone "annoyed" her.
"My poor daughter gets besieged because I ring her and she has to tell me, 'oh just press this, press that,' and it works," she added.
Amy Caton, senior manager for social impact at BT, said 11 million across the UK lacked basic digital skills.
"Over-65s are ten times more likely to fall into that category so there's a real imperative to focus on that age range and support people," she added.
Participants will also learn about booking a doctor's appointment and online banking, as well as using social media.
The sessions take place between 09:00 and 17:30 BST over three days at Church Street Emporium until 28 September.
