Birmingham author calls for more diverse characters in books
An author has called for greater representation of black people in children's books.
Sandra Carter, from Birmingham, said stories with diverse characters could help black children feel included.
The author, who penned sci-fi novel Kettorah, said she wanted all readers to feel like they could immerse themselves in a story.
She is one of 30 authors touring the UK as part of the Black British Book Festival.
Pop up events will be held in unconventional spaces such as chicken shops and hairdressers to make books accessible for communities.
Ms Carter said she wanted young black children who read her book "to know that they can live in this realm as well".
Children's author Selina Brown founded the Black British Book Festival in 2021 to break down barriers for black writers.
"We are proud to make a lasting impact on the literary landscape, empowering voices and transforming lives," she said.
The festival will arrive at the Southbank Centre in London at the end of October.
There will be workshops and discussions with black authors to celebrate their talent.
