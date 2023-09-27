Akeem Francis-Kerr: Man found guilty for fatally stabbing clubber
- Published
A man who stabbed a clubber to death because he was standing "in his spot" has been found guilty of murder.
Edward Wilson killed Akeem Francis-Kerr on the dance floor at Valesha's nightclub in Walsall.
Wilson attacked Mr Francis-Kerr "out of anger, arrogance or jealousy" after returning from the toilet to find him talking to two women.
The victim's family said they were "relieved" with the verdict but heartbroken at losing Akeem.
Wilson had sought to blame a friend for the attack, but the jury at Stafford Crown Court convicted him of murder on Wednesday.
During the trial, prosecutor Maria Karaiskos KC said Wilson stabbed Mr Francis-Kerr, 29, on the dancefloor after returning to find him talking to two females in a recessed area of the club, where Wilson had been standing since he arrived.
The 32-year-old, from Oldbury, admitted he had an "altercation" and the pair exchanged blows, but denied stabbing Mr Francis-Kerr.
Instead, he told the jury he did not even know it had happened until his friend apparently admitted, after they had left the club, that he may have "got" him.
Wilson said his friend made the admission when they were alone in a car after they had returned to Valesha's to allow a female friend to retrieve her phone.
When asked by his defence barrister Nigel Edwards KC why he did not tell police the truth if he knew his friend had admitted stabbing Mr Francis-Kerr, Wilson said he was afraid it would put his son and his mother in danger.
He was arrested at an apartment in Sheffield on 14 March, which had been booked by an ex-partner.
He was found with his passport and the prosecution told the court it was thought he had fled to the city to hide out.
On Wednesday, Judge Kristina Montgomery told Wilson he would be sentenced on 4 October and warned him he would be facing life imprisonment.
She thanked the jury and praised Mr Francis-Kerr's loved ones, who had attended court every day during the case, for the way they behaved in the public gallery.
The victim's family whispered an emotional "yes" as the verdict was read out.
Speaking afterwards, they said "a small fraction of justice" had been served.
"We will all remember Akeem for his bright smile and we know the universe will shine a lot brighter with him on the other side," a family member said.
"Akeem had his whole life ahead of him. We are heartbroken that he will never reap the rewards of his hard work.
"To know Akeem was to love Akeem... His smile, laugh, jokes and presence are fond moments we will all cherish forever."
Det Insp Ade George, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said CCTV evidence had been key to convicting Wilson, who reacted to Akeem with "extreme and unprovoked violence".
"We don't know Wilson's motive for sure, but we believed he killed Akeem out of anger, arrogance or jealousy," he said.
"Wilson is an individual used to getting his own way. An individual who has shown a total lack of remorse."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk