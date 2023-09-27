Akeem Francis-Kerr: Man found guilty for fatally stabbing clubber
A man has been found guilty of stabbing a clubber to death on the dance floor.
Edward Wilson killed Akeem Francis-Kerr with a single stab wound to the neck at Valesha's nightclub in Walsall in March.
His trial heard that a row started when Wilson returned from the toilet to find the victim standing "in his spot".
While he had sought to blame a friend for the attack, the jury at Stafford Crown Court convicted him of murder on Wednesday.
Mr Francis-Kerr's family whispered an emotional "yes" as the verdict was read out.
During the trial, prosecutor Maria Karaiskos KC told the jury Wilson stabbed Mr Francis-Kerr on the dancefloor "out of anger, arrogance or jealousy" after returning to find him talking to two females in a recessed area of the club where Wilson had been standing since he arrived at the club.
Wilson, 32, from Oldbury, admitted he had an "altercation" and exchanged blows, but had denied stabbing Mr Francis-Kerr.
Instead, he told the jury he did not even know it had happened until his friend admitted after they had left the club that he may have "got" him.
Wilson said his friend made the admission when they were alone in the car after they had returned to Valesha's to allow a female friend to retrieve her phone.
When asked by his defence barrister Nigel Edwards KC why he did not tell police the truth if he knew his friend had admitted stabbing Mr Francis-Kerr, Wilson said he was afraid that it would put his son and his mother in danger.
He was arrested at an apartment in Sheffield on 14 March, which had been booked by an ex-partner.
He was found with his passport and the prosecution said he had fled to the city to hide out.
On Wednesday, judge Kristina Montgomery told Wilson he would be sentenced on 4 October and warned him he would be facing life imprisonment.
She thanked the jury and praised Mr Francis-Kerr's loved ones, who had attended court every day during the case, for the way they behaved in the public gallery.
