Two men charged with murder over boy's Wolverhampton stabbing
- Published
Two men have been charged with the murder of a boy who was stabbed to death in the street.
Terrell Marshall-Williams, 16, was found hurt on Warnford Walk in the Merry Hill suburb of Wolverhampton on Monday.
The accused, Omari Lauder, aged 23 and Mpho Obi, 22, have appeared in court.
Two other men, aged 22 and 39, arrested in connection with the investigation, have been released on bail, police said.
Terrell was discovered at about 16:30 BST and was confirmed dead at the scene.
Mr Lauder, from Darlaston, and Mr Obi, of Merry Hill, were remanded in custody at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court earlier.
They are due to appear next at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 25 September.
"Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones at this sad time," West Midlands Police said in a statement.
The teenager's family previously said their lives would "never be complete without him".
"There are no words to express the pain and suffering having Terrell taken from us has caused."
