Oliver Pugh jailed for murdering taxi driver Mohammed Istakhar
A man who stabbed a taxi driver to death after assaulting several men in unprovoked attacks has been jailed for at least 27 years.
Oliver Pugh was intent on causing harm in November, police said, when he stabbed Mohammed Istakhar near Braggs Farm Road in Solihull.
He was seen chasing Mr Istakhar down a street, before his taxi was driven to Pugh's house in the town.
The 20-year-old was sentenced to life at Birmingham Crown Court.
Hours before the stabbing, Mr Istakhar had picked up Pugh and another man in his taxi in Birmingham city centre.
They were later seen on CCTV chasing him towards Lady Lane and then returning to his taxi minutes later without him.
As they drove away, an item, believed to be Mr Istakhar's phone, was thrown from the car, West Midlands Police said.
The pair removed the taxi livery and number plates at Pugh's home before the vehicle was recovered by police at Malpit Close.
When Mr Istakhar's body was discovered, Pugh's passport was found in his pocket, the force said.
Pugh was tracked down and found to be hiding in a caravan in Derbyshire, where he was arrested.
'No apparent reason'
During police interviews, both denied any involvement in Mr Istakhar's death and blamed each other.
Pugh denied a charge of murder but was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court in July.
Luca De-Fazio, 18, was found not guilty of murder, but sentenced to one month in prison after admitting possession of a knife.
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood from the homicide team, said: "This was a horrific attack on a father who was out working that night to provide for his family.
"Earlier that evening, Pugh had also assaulted other men for no apparent reason. He was clearly intent on causing harm to others that night."
