West Midlands PC in criminal probe after man dies in window fall
A police officer is under criminal investigation after a man fell from an upstairs window in Birmingham and later died from his injuries.
Ayuub Hassan Abdi, 34, fell from an attic window at a property in Lozells at about 01:30 BST on 6 September.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital but died the following day.
A West Midlands Police officer is being investigated for unlawful act manslaughter, common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The constable had also been served with a gross misconduct notice for potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
IOPC regional director for the West Midlands Derrick Campbell added: "We have been in contact with Mr Abdi's family to express our sympathy and explain our role.
"Our thoughts are with them and all those affected by his death."
The police watchdog said it was notified of the incident by West Midlands Police early on 6 September and began an investigation the same day.
It said officers had attended a multiple occupancy house in Lansdowne Road, after a report that "two residents there had been attacked by a man with a knife".
"After the arrival of another police unit, two officers went upstairs to speak to Mr Abdi, who was in his bedroom on the third floor," a IOPC spokesperson said.
"The evidence indicates that during the conversation, Mr Abdi moved towards an open window and a taser was then discharged by one of the officers.
"Moments later Mr Abdi fell from the window, landing on the ground outside."
The IOPC has also obtained police body-worn footage and statements from officers present, alongside mobile footage taken by a resident before police's arrival, the spokesperson added.
A post-mortem examination was held on 13 September with the results of toxicology report still to be returned.
