Bilston Community Shop celebrates first birthday
- Published
A community shop that provides food at a lower cost for residents in Wolverhampton has celebrated its first anniversary.
Bilston Community Shop sells a range of products including household items, pet food and frozen goods.
More than 1,500 people have signed up to use the shop, which can be accessed after paying a £2 fee.
Manager John Raj said: "It's been an amazing year, extremely busy and challenging, but incredibly rewarding."
He hopes to move into a bigger premises to support more people in the future.
"I would like to thank the team for being amazing and working so tirelessly behind the scenes over the past year," Mr Raj added.
The shop is part of a scheme by the City of Wolverhampton Council to support people during the rising cost of living.
Six supermarkets across the city are included in the initiative.
Emma Bennett, Executive Director of Families, said: "The community shops have made a huge contribution over the last year by providing quality food at great prices.
"The council is grateful to all of the managers like John at Bilston and the army of volunteers, who have made the shops such a success."
