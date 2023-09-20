Wolverhampton stabbing: Family pays tribute
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton has been named as Terrell Marshall-Williams.
The teenager was fatally attacked in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at about 16:30 BST on Monday.
In a statement released by West Midlands Police, the victim's family said their lives would "never be complete without him".
Detectives have been granted extra time to question three men arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Paying tribute, the teenager's family added: "There are no words to express the pain and suffering having Terrell taken from us has caused.
"He had just begun finding his way in life and how he fitted into this world - we loved him unconditionally and our lives will never be complete without him."
