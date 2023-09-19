Raac partially closes Harborne Baskerville School
A school for autistic pupils has partially closed after widespread unsafe concrete was found.
Baskerville School in Birmingham is one of 174 English schools affected by the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
Some of its 149 pupils with autism diagnoses and learning difficulties were learning online as a result, Birmingham City Council said.
The authority added it was working to increase the numbers in school.
Pupils at Maryvale Catholic Primary in Kingstanding also received online learning for "a short period" after Raac was identified on the premises, the council said.
It added the provider had reopened to all pupils after "mitigations" were put in place. A message on the school's website invited children in years one to six to return on Monday.
Baskerville School, a day and residential setting in Harborne for secondary age pupils, told parents on 11 September the concrete had been discovered.
It closed the following day for the majority of students and is now providing a mixture of face-to-face and remote learning, according to government data.
Birmingham City Council said it was working closely with "the small number" of Birmingham schools affected by Raac, including Baskerville.
"Council officers are working with the school and the Department for Education to increase the number of pupils who can access face-to-face provision as soon as possible," its spokesperson added.
