Three arrested in Wolverhampton after boy, 16, stabbed to death
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Police said the teenager was found with fatal stab injuries in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at about 16:30 BST on Monday. He was confirmed dead at the scene.
Two men, both aged 22, have been detained on suspicion of murder.
A 39-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.
The boy's family was being supported by specialist officers, police said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews were called to reports of a stabbing at 16:28 BST yesterday.
"Upon arrival, we found a teenage male who was assessed and had sustained life threatening injuries," a spokesperson added.
"He received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene.
"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased."
An air ambulance was also in attendance.
Anyone with further information has been asked to contact the force.
