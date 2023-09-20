Birmingham home care charity could close over contract loss
- Published
A charity which supports people on discharge from hospital could shut after losing its contract of 40 years.
Home from Hospital Care (HFHC) said it was deeply unhappy it had been rejected on quality by Birmingham City Council.
The winner of the £260,000 contract is Claremont Living - a company which HFHC raised safeguarding issues about earlier this year.
The council said the issues raised were resolved and HFHC was decommissioned after a competitive tender process.
HFHC's chairman Robert Smith has now written to the authority citing a string of concerns over the awarding of the lucrative contract to Claremont Living, which currently provides short-term accommodation for homeless patients discharged from hospital.
In February, the chief executive of HFHC, Jackie Owen, wrote to council commissioners about her "grave concerns" its residents were going without food for days and going without medication.
For 40 years, HFHC, which last year won the Queen's Award for Volunteering, has been part funded by the council.
It supports vulnerable people who are discharged from hospital with benefits advice, shopping, food parcels, warm clothing and handyman services.
Over the past three years, it has helped 4,000 people and reduced delayed discharges from hospital - cases where a patient is well enough to leave hospital but cannot as the proper support is not in place.
Unless it can find alternative funding its network of volunteers will be lost.
In his letter, Mr Smith said he was concerned that despite its years of service, HFHC was rated lower than the successful bidder on quality, and factors like pricing and social value were not considered.
He claimed the feedback identified supposed weaknesses, which were actually covered in the tender document, and is questioning whether its bid was "understood by the evaluators".
Claremont Living's accommodation is based at Summerhill Terrace in the Jewellery Quarter.
Ms Owen said she hoped that "support will continue in the way that we have been able to provide it for all of these years".
"But as a charity we are very very upset and saddened by the fact that possibly we will be closing our doors," she added.
A manager working at Summerhill Terrace for a short period of time also voiced fears about conditions around the same time.
In response to the criticisms, Claremont Living said it did not provide any medical support to its clients.
"With 40 vulnerable residents staying at Summerhill Terrace - many of whom have complex needs - issues do, of course, occur on occasion and these are dealt with by the appropriate professionals. Claremont Living staff have also raised safeguarding issues," it said.
Birmingham City Council said it had a responsibility to commission on the basis of best quality and price.
The new service would commence on 16 October, it said, with robust processes in place to manage the outgoing and incoming provider.
"We recognise that this is a difficult time for Home from Hospital Care, Birmingham City Council wishes the charity all the best in their future endeavours, and we will continue to support them through the decommissioning process," it added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk