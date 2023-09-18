Solihull bin strikes suspended as workers accept pay offer
- Published
Bin workers have voted to suspend further strikes in Solihull after a pay offer was accepted, the GMB union has said.
Members walked out for a week in September over a pay dispute with service contractor Veolia.
The union said the offer accepted by members included a 15% increase for the lowest wages.
Solihull Borough Council said: "We are pleased to hear that Veolia and the GMB union have come to an agreement."
The BBC has contacted Veolia for comment.
GMB organiser Rebecca Mitchell said: "Our members have stood together and delivered this win.
"Solihull residents know the disruption was caused by council contractors more interested in bloated profits than treating workers and local people fairly."
