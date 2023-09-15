Boy from Birmingham charged with terrorism offences
A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.
He has been charged with possessing and disseminating information useful to a terrorist, inviting support for a banned organisation and claiming to belong to a proscribed organisation.
West Midlands Police said the 16-year-old, from Birmingham, was arrested at London Stansted Airport on 9 September.
The teenager appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday.
He has been released on bail ahead of an appearance at court next week, the force said.
