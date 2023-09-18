Ronan Kanda: Murdered boy's family take knife petition to PM
- Published
The family of a boy who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton is taking a petition to ban online sales of knives to Downing Street.
Ronan Kanda, 16, had just completed his GCSEs when he was murdered close to his home in a case of mistaken identity in June 2022.
His attackers were two teenagers who had bought a set of swords and a machete on the internet.
More than 10,000 people have signed the family's appeal.
The family will be accompanied by MP Pat McFadden on their trip to London on Monday.
Ronan's mother Pooja Kanda said her son "was a sweet, loving, hard-working boy with many friends and a very bright future ahead of him".
"Too many young people are being murdered and too many families and communities are being torn apart because these knives are so easily obtainable," she stated on the petition.
The two 17-year-olds were sentenced for the murder of Ronan in July.
Prabjeet Veadhesa would serve a minimum term of 18 years and Sukhman Shergill a minimum of 16.
In June, Ronan's family visited Parliament to meet policing minister Chris Philp MP and shadow minister Sarah Jones to call for stricter legislation.
His sister said they wanted justice for the "way our beautiful boy was taken in broad daylight".
Under new government proposals discussed in August, police officers will be given more powers to seize and destroy "zombie-style" knives.
The maximum penalty for the importation, manufacturing, possession and sale of these weapons will be increased from six months to two years, as will the maximum penalty for sales to under 18s.
Ms Kanda said the government's new legislation would be "a step in the right direction" but emphasised the need for an outright ban.
"There is no place for these knives on our streets or in anyone's home," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk