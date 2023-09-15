Dog attack in Walsall leaves boy needing hospital treatment
A woman has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy was attacked and injured by a Staffordshire bull terrier.
He was treated in hospital for injuries to his arm after the attack in Bentley Drive, Walsall, on Wednesday, police said.
The dog was seized and had since been destroyed, said West Midlands Police.
The 60-year-old was detained on suspicion of possession of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
She has been released with a caution.
Officers said they believed the dog had managed to get out of his owner's home without her knowing.
