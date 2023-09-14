Jude Bellingham thrills Stourbridge pupils with guest role
Youngsters at a primary school were "thrilled" when England footballer Jude Bellingham joined their football session, their principal said.
The pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Stourbridge were taking part in a sports initiative at Lea Vale Playing Fields.
The Real Madrid player, who comes from the town, attended as a special guest.
"The children were thrilled to meet and play football with Jude," principal Anthony Wilkes said.
The pupils were able to pose for photos with the footballer, a day after he starred for England against Scotland.
"Despite his high profile, Jude was happy to join in the session with our children," Mr Wilkes added.
"[They] were inspired by his journey from Stourbridge local boy to professional footballer."
Bellingham, 20, began playing football at Stourbridge Juniors before he joined Birmingham City aged seven.
